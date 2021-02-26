2 hours ago

Bonuses for players of the various national teams especially that of the Black Stars have always become topical issues of discussions.

There have been times when players of the Black Stars and other national teams have threatened to go on strike or refuse to play matches unless their bonuses are paid them.

During his turn at the vetting and appointment committee on Thursday, the Minister for Youth and Sports designate Ussif Mustapha says that when given the nod he would roll out a comprehensive bonus structure that will curb all the uproar and noise that is generated about bonuses of players.

He says he will meet various stakeholders in sports and outside sports to come out with a befitting bonus structure that will be used at every tournament.

“I will engage the stakeholders; GFA, National Sports Authority, Parliament and even the Ministry of Finance and even Attorney General to get a comprehensive bonus structure.

“So that when we have it, it is not when we have a tournament that we will now have to discuss bonuses; it will be known to all sportsmen and women in the country, so that we will not put bonuses ahead of representing our countries like I have seen in the past,” he added.