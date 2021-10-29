53 minutes ago

Coach of Elmina Sharks Nii Odartey Lamptey has assured his team will improve following their draw against Accra Lions in the opening 2021/22 Premier League game.

The Sharks threw away their one goal lead to draw with Premier League debutant Accra Lions, a result Odartey says has left him a "bit down."

With Michelle Sarpong scoring the first goal of the season for Sharks,they looked all set to win the match only for the defence to lose concentration ,which saddens the former Ghana international,who is in his second season as a coach for Sharks.

“I am a bit down because of the result. We conceded a late goal because of lack of concentration but it’s part of football. Game after game they will improve and I know that’s for sure ” said Odartey after the match .

Odartey took over Sharks last season after Yaw Acheampong left the team and managed to keep the team in the Premiership with very satisfying results in the matches that ended the season.

“I took over the team when the situation was bad," he said.

"I know we won’t struggle like last season and can say that Sharks will place between 1st and 8th position in the league."

Sharks will welcome Dreams FC at home in Match Day 2 next week.