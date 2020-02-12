2 hours ago

The Police in the Greater Accra Region says they will not tolerate any further demonstrations from aggrieved customers of the defunct gold dealership firm Menzgold because they are concentrating their efforts on combatting violent crimes in the capital.

The Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold Ghana had written to the police requesting permission to march to the Jubilee House to present a petition to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In a response signed by the Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Fredrick Adu Anim and sighted by Graphic Online, the Police said it cannot accept any form of demonstration during this period.

"Grateful be informed that the command is concentrating on the fight against robbery and other violent crimes as we enter the threshold of the year, as a result, cannot accept any form of Demonstration, Picketing and Walk during this period.

"The command also wishes to remind you that you have already demonstrated on the same subject matter in less than six (6) month as such will not tolerate any further demonstration as other citizens must also have their interest served by the Police".

