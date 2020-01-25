39 minutes ago

Chief Executive Officer of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Mr. George Amoako says his side will put Accra Hearts of Oak at their proper position when the two sides clash on Sunday.

Hearts of Oak will host Asante Kotoko in the match day six encounter in the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Speaking ahead of the game in a pre-match presser, the Chief Executive Officer of the says his side will deal ruthlessly with Hearts of Oak like they have been doing in the past years.

"I think we are going to experience a very [difficult] game on Sunday but it's only going to be a game of football and nothing else," Amoako said at a press conference on Thursday.

"We in Kotoko are ready to beat Hearts of Oak just like we have been doing for the past years.

"Any match between Kotoko and Hearts of Oak is not a joke because, at Kotoko, we do not take it as a joke and so watch out for your nice defeat, Hearts.

"Nothing is going to stop us from taking the three points from Hearts. The players are motivated to meet them and we will win.

"We will quench the Phobian spirit. We will take the three points from them and nothing can stop that."he added.