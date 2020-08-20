25 minutes ago

The next National Democratic Congress (NDC) government will restore quality education in the country, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Vice Presidential candidate has said.

A statement signed by Mawuena Trebah, Spokesperson for the running mate and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Thursday said the current state of the education system, under the present government, threatened the future of the country.

“We will prioritize improving the quality of education, especially at the secondary level, across the country,” she said.

The statement said she gave the assurance while responding to concerns by traditional leaders about the poor state of education infrastructure, during a courtesy call on Naa Alhassan Andani, Paramount Chief of the Tampion Traditional Area of Dagbon in the Northern Region, as part of her campaign tour.

She said the integrity of a nation’s education system was based on its quality, which should not be compromised for any reason.

"The next NDC government under President John Mahama will continue with its monumental infrastructural projects that will ensure increased access to quality education while introducing more interventions for the benefit of teachers".

“Any country that is interested in the future, will pay attention to the quality development of her children".

“Many things would be put right. NDC will instill discipline in our schools again,” she said.

She assured the chiefs of the area of more education sector projects under the NDC and urged them to help the NDC to regain the power to continue its good works in the region, most of which were abandoned.

The statement said the NDC Running Mate also paid courtesy calls on the chiefs of Zoggu, Nyong, Tong, Karaga, and Gushegu where the traditional leaders expressed their desire for the NDC to return to power to assist their towns to develop.