The Director of Elections and Research for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Evans Nimako, has expressed strong confidence that the party will retain the Akwatia parliamentary seat in the upcoming by-election.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s Citiuation Room on Thursday, July 3, Mr. Nimako emphasised the NPP’s full preparedness and commitment to winning the seat as a tribute to the late Member of Parliament.

“I can assure that by the time the Electoral Commission is done with the conduct of this by-election, the NPP will retain the seat,” he stated.

He went on to explain that the NPP secured the seat in 2024 and that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had put up a contentious challenge, which was later brought before the Supreme Court.

“This is the seat that we won in 2024. By a certain arrangement, the NDC put up a needless contest, and we all saw that this constituency was being contested to the Supreme Court,” he explained.

Reflecting on the passing of the late MP, Mr. Nimako offered his condolences. “Sadly, the ruling came through, but our MP had to join the ancestors. We wish him a safe journey,” he added.

Mr. Nimako also reiterated the party’s resolve to secure a convincing victory for Ernest Kumi, the NPP’s newly endorsed candidate, in honor of the late legislator.

“We can assure you that we will make him happy wherever he is by retaining the seat,” he said.