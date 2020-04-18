1 hour ago

Director of Public Relations, Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Mr. William Boateng has declared that his outfit will at all cost go by government's COVID-19 directive.

He explained further that the directive allows them to subsidize through various forms of transmission all consumers due to the amount of units used by a consumer.

In a brief interview on UTV's 'Adekye Nsroma' newspaper discussion segment, Mr. William Boateng specifically stated that all consumers of electricity in the country will have their share of the three months relief from government.

"Eventhough for now the directive has not been smooth therefore the numerous complains we are working hard to adjust our systems to meet the new directive. We will never work against government's initiative but will make sure citizens receive their relieves in that order."

The ECG PRO advised consumers with any form of problem relating his office should call the normal call centre they have known for their issues to be addressed.

" We have made preparations to address all problems related to our office especially ones related to government's COVID-19 directive, just call our call centre number" he said.