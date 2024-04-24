1 hour ago

Staff of the Ashanti Regional branch of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has warned that they will be forced to take further action if the Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, refuses to apologize to the General Manager of Ashanti West for unlawfully ordering his arrest.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, the National Vice Chairman of the Senior Staff Association for ECG, Bismark Adomah, said they have hoisted red flags in their offices across the nation as a signal to prompt an apology from him.

The move is in reaction to the arrest of General Manager, Ing. Mark Wiafe Asumani for supervising disconnection of power at the Kumasi Technical University.

Mr. Asumani was subsequently released on self-recognizance bail.

However, Mr. Adomah said they have decided to boycott all meetings with the Ashanti Regional M inister until he apologizes.

“Everyone in ECG is wearing red and hoisting the red flag. Secondly, we have also instructed our four general managers not to attend any meeting called by the regional minister. The invitation letter will indicate whether he is calling to apologize, and if it doesn’t state that, we will not attend the meeting.

“Yesterday, the NEC met and took the decision, which has been communicated to all our members throughout the country. The minister has still not come out to apologize. If he still fails, we will take further action,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Osei-Mensah, who spoke off the record with the producers of the show, said he will release a press statement by tomorrow to address the issue.