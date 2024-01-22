2 hours ago

Chiquinho Conde, the coach of Mozambique, has outlined a final approach for their crucial encounter against the Black Stars in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The match is a must-win for both teams, as Ghana and Mozambique seek to progress to the next round after failing to secure a victory in their first two games.

Ghana started their campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde and followed it up with a 2-2 draw against Egypt.

Similarly, Mozambique is in a challenging position, having also earned a point from a 0-0 draw with Egypt but succumbing to a 1-0 defeat against Cape Verde.

During the pre-match conference, Coach Conde emphasized the significance of the upcoming game, stating, "We will approach the game as if it were a final."

He acknowledged Ghana's strengths, particularly in individual abilities, but expressed confidence that his team had assessed their opponents and would identify weaknesses to achieve the desired result.

The Black Stars and the Mambas both need a victory in Monday's match to advance to the next round of the tournament.

With Cape Verde already securing the top spot in the group, the battle for qualification intensifies, with Egypt sitting in second place with two points, while Ghana and Mozambique have one point each.