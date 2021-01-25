3 hours ago

Former President Jerry John Rawlings, who passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, has begun his final journey home with loads of farewell message being poured in for him.

He has currently been laid in the state at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) as mourners file past his remains to show him their last respects.

As part of arrangements to begin his funeral rites, a Catholic Requiem Mass was held for him, yesterday, January 24 at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra.

However, eulogising the late President, Deputy National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chief Hamilton Nixon Biney, said he is still finding it difficult to come into terms that Jerry John Rawlings is no more.

“Some of us find it extremely difficult to accept the fact that you are not here on earth with us.” He said in portions of a writeup on Facebook.

Chief Biney, as he is affectionately called, said the exit of Mr. Rawlings has created an emptiness in the country and wondered who can replace him.

“As much us we believe that God knows best we wonder who will fill this vacuum!” He said.

He added, “You were the kind of man who will say it as it is no Matter what! Papa J you were too much and we loved and respected you for who you were. May the great angels of heaven protect and preserve you in Jesus name”.

The former President died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

He was 73.