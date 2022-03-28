3 hours ago

Management of Textiles Ghana Limited says it will not condone any illegal actions by a section of its workers that will affect the company.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Managing Director of the company, Fatoumata Doro.

The statement also stated that it was open to discussions with the local union on any grievances and ways to renew their commitment while promising to respect the rights and protect the interest of all workers.

The statement followed the dismissal of workers of the company believed to be leading the charge for the removal of the Managing Director.

The workers of the company, which are the producers of GTP and Woodin fabrics, had protested and declared their resolve to demand the replacement of their MD over some allegations.

They have complained that the MD abandoned the workers’ collective contract agreement, among others.

The workers also prevented the MD from accessing the premises of the company on two occasions.

Their action was reported to the National Labour Commission, which ordered that the MD be allowed to go to work.

But the company in a statement said the following;

The last month has been a difficult one for all of us. We have lost significant volume and business momentum over the past weeks. This will affect our financial situation but, equally importantly, our brand strength which will take time to regain from the competitors who seek to exploit TSG’s current situation. The sooner things can return to normal, the better the chance of making up for the losses we have experienced.

I would like to assure all employees that management is open to discussion with the local union and the ICU to reconfirm our mutual purpose and renew our joint commitment to the wellbeing of the company. There is a need for all of us to be clear on the roles and responsibilities of all parties. We do after all pursue the same ultimate goal. The management role is to lead the organisation and to develop and execute the company’s business strategy. The role of the local union is to protect the working conditions of its members.

But one cannot go without the other. That is the reason for us to work hand in hand.

I would like to reassure workers that their rights will be respected at all times and that management’s actions will always remain within the law and be in the long-term interest of all parties.

We cannot, however, condone any illegal actions by a section of workers that will affect the wellbeing of the majority of our workforce.

I urge all employees to conduct themselves in a manner that restores peace and calm and to focus their energies on supporting the growth and wellbeing that we are planning for this great company.

Following a history of financial losses TSG has made good progress in the last few years. The decision to appoint a new Managing Director with a clear mandate for further growth and innovation was made so that TSG can become the undisputed leader in Ghana’s textile industry. Management’s plans for the repositioning of the brands, increased exports, new product development, new retail business, the strengthening of our distribution system and the digitalization of the business are all aimed to grow TSG into a regional force.

Now, more than ever, we need to send a positive signal to our investors that Ghana is indeed the most dynamic country and economy in Africa and the place to be to expand the business and create more opportunities for career growth for our employees.

Management is committed to maintaining an open door for its employees and to protecting the interests of all of its stakeholders at all times. Our vision is to grow the company in the interest of workers, customers, suppliers and the Ghanaian economy.

I look forward to working closely with you to achieve our vision.

Signed

Fatoumata Doro

Managing Director