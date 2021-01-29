3 hours ago

Captain of Accra Great Olympics Gladson Awako says that he expects a very difficult match on Saturday when they face their city neighbours Hearts of Oak on Saturday.

The two clubs who are playing very well and occupying relatively respectable positions on the league log.

Hearts lie second on the league log with 16 points and look an improved side ever since Kosta Papic took over as head coach of the side.

Great Olympics who have been the ultimate yoyo club in recent times are also 7th on the table just a point adrift Hearts of Oak.

Awako says it will be difficult since the two teams have similar playing style but Great Olympics will do all they can to get the all important three points.

“Its a very tough one,” he said. Awako admits there are similarities between how the two teams play, but the onus lies on his side in unsettling Hearts to play their game.

“They are a side that likes to keep the ball and like to work with the ball. That’s how we also play. What we have to do is to keep fighting and let not them play their game. If we do that, we will come out with a win on the day,” he said.

“They will come fully determined to win, but we won’t make it easy for them,” Awako concluded.