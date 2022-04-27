6 hours ago

For the first time in a long while at the World Cup in 2022 there will be no Argentina vs Nigeria as it has been the last few years.

Three time African champions Nigeria could not make it to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar as they were defeated by fierce rivals Ghana.

After a 0-0 draw at the Baba Yara Stadium, Ghana drew 1-1 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja as Ghana qualified via the away goal rule.

Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi says he is surprised that his Albiceleste will not be playing against their favourite opponents Nigeria at the 2022 World Cup.

Messi has played against the senior national team of Nigeria in three of the four World Cup tournaments he has played in the career namely 2010, 2014 and 2018 respectively.

Argentina as a team has faced Nigeria all of the time the Super Eagles made it to the mundial.

According to Nigerian portal owngoalNigeria.com, the PSG star was mobbed by some Nigerian in a store in Paris where they had a chit chat with the former Barca star.

” Oh we won’t be playing Nigeria at the World Cup? Strange because it’s like a tradition”, he said before making his way out of the store.