1 hour ago

Deputy National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Osman Abdulai Ayariga, has called on Ghanaians to execute citizens’ arrests against Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) or officials of the outgoing New Patriotic Party (NPP) found unlawfully moving government properties.

Speaking to journalists in Accra, Ayariga raised concerns over alleged attempts by some officials to hoard or unlawfully distribute government assets, including food items, fertilizers, and irrigation equipment, in the final days of the current administration following the NPP’s defeat in the 2024 elections.

“We will not tolerate any act of theft or mismanagement of public resources,” Ayariga stated. “The NDC youth are on high alert and will take action against anyone attempting to steal or hoard government property.”

Ayariga cited instances where suspected illegal movements of government goods were intercepted by vigilant NDC members. He disclosed that 10,000 bags of fertilizer, allegedly intended for government projects, were found in the possession of NPP officials in the Ashanti Region. The items have since been handed over to the police for investigation.

“In Bechem, a truck loaded with government property was seized and handed to the police. Similarly, in Kadjebi, drip irrigation equipment nearly stolen by NPP foot soldiers was apprehended. These actions demonstrate our commitment to ensuring accountability,” he said.

Ayariga urged the NDC youth and the public to monitor suspicious activities involving government assets, particularly at the district assembly level. “If you see any suspicious movement of government goods, effect a citizen’s arrest and hand over the suspects to the appropriate authorities,” he advised.

He emphasized that citizen intervention is a legitimate way to complement the efforts of law enforcement, especially in cases where police presence is limited. “We are here to help the police. As President Nana Addo once said, we should be citizens, not spectators. This is our moment to act responsibly and safeguard public resources,” he added.

Responding to concerns that such calls for citizen action might escalate into violence, Ayariga assured that the NDC’s approach is grounded in lawful conduct. “Citizens’ arrests are recognized under the law. Any suspect will be handed over to the police for due process. If they are innocent, they will be released; if guilty, they will face justice,” he explained.

Ayariga issued a stern warning to outgoing MMDCEs and NPP officials, cautioning against any attempts to siphon off government assets in the transition period. “We are watching. The NDC youth, the Green Army, is everywhere. Any DCE, NPP member, or foot soldier caught engaging in theft will be arrested. This is a strong warning: do not try to loot what is left of this government,” he concluded.

The NDC has pledged to remain vigilant as the country transitions to a new government, vowing to protect public resources and uphold accountability in public service.