1 hour ago

The Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) is sending a stern warning to various security agencies to be mindful of their actions when dealing with journalists who are carrying out their duties.

This comes after three journalists were attacked by security officials while on the job.

According to the Association, Sualah Abdul Wahab, the Upper East Regional Correspondent of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, the Ashanti Regional Correspondent of GTV, Nicholas Osei Owusu and the Tema Regional Correspondent of Angel FM, Augustine Ahiabor, were all victims of these attacks.

Addressing the media, the President of the Association, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, assured that the GJA will pursue justice for the victims.

“Let it be made known to the security services that we are collaborators in the service of our nation, but I can assure you that if one media practitioner is attacked, you have attacked all practitioners, and we will apply the law to get justice.

“I want to assure all the victims that we will seek justice for everyone and no one is above the law.”

Source: citifmonline