The Director of Electoral Services of the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) has debunked allegations that the December 7 elections will be held with a provisional register.

He stated emphatically that a certified register will be ready one “full” month before the polls.

He stated this on The Key Points on TV3/3FM on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

This is in response to allegations made by the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, on Friday, July 4.

Addressing journalists in Parliament, the Tamale South Member of Parliament said the ill-preparedness of the Commission is so conspicuous that Ghanaians will not have a certified register for the elections.

“The new instrument that has been laid, Public Elections Regulation 2020, which has just been laid by the Majority Leader on behalf of the independent Electoral Commission Published under Article 45, my reading of it gives me much to be concerned about and to state authoritatively without fear of contradiction that the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections of Ghana is likely to run on a provisional voter register and not a certified final register,” he stated.

“Because in the definition column of the newly introduced Regulation, Public Elections Regulation which replaces CI 94, a registered voter in it is defined as ‘register voter means a person whose name appears on the provisional voters register’, not as it was in CI 94 as certified final register.”

But Dr Quaicoe said the leader of the Minority Caucus is wrong as per the programme of the Commission from now till December 7.

“I know that the provisional register will be the one that will be sent to the polling stations for exhibition.

“Immediately after exhibition, the applications with respect to inclusions, objections and corrections will be effected and this later will be certified by the district supervisory officer.

“Once they are certified then they are no more provisional register.”

He said as per the programme he can authoritatively speak to, the final register will be given to political parties by November 6, 2020.