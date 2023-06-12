1 hour ago

The Adontenghene of Kwahu-Nkwatia Nana Sarfo Kantanka has explicitly stated that the earlier judgement by the Koforidua High Court which ordered the Chief of Kwahu-Nkwatia and his Elders to vacate the Palace within three days is being appealed for through a notice of appeal that was latter served to the Appeal Court and to the parties involved on Friday 2nd June 2023.

The Adontenghene said "After the court gave judgement on the contempt case and we were ordered to vacate the Palace within three days we did not relent but we decided to use the same legal means to appeal the case and the order of vacation"

"So we appealed the case on that same Friday and served the parties involve with a notice of appeal, we went ahead to file a stay of execution on Monday 5th June, 2023 which suggests that the order of vacation is nullified and we can stay in the palace until the appeal case is held," he said.

" We are appealing the case at a higher court because we disagree with the ruling suggesting that a legitimate chief of Kwahu-Nkwatia Nana Boamah should vacate the Palace and perform his role as a chief outside the Palace" the Adontenghene argued.

"I want to also state on records that the Court did not convict, fine or sentence anybody on last Friday's contempt case, the Court in its wisdom only decided to put a cost of Ghc 20,000 on us for wasting the Court time".

Nana Sarfo Kantanka further highlighted that because they have followed due process and legal means to handle the case at hand there is no chaos or tension at Kwahu-Nkwatia Palace therefore individuals or groups who wish to seek assistance from the Palace should do that without any hesitation.

Background

Samuel Boamah Danso was illegally installed as a Chief of Nkwatia in October 2020 with a stool name Nana Boamah Ayirrpe II, by the Krontihene of Nkwatia - Nana Odei Tutu Ababio and a section of stool elders and kingmakers under heavy military and police protection.

But his installation was later challenged by the queen mother of the town, Nana Agyeiwaa Kodie II, and nine others at the Judicial Committee of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs, and the council found reason in her application.

The petition was initially dismissed by the Judicial Committee of Kwahu Traditional on October 16, 2020, before the Petitioner appealed at the Regional House of Chiefs.

They subsequently applied for an interlocutory injunction on November 20, 2020, against the respondent from carrying himself out as chief of Nkwatia, which has been granted in a ruling delivered on March 24, 2021, by the Judicial Committee pending final determination.