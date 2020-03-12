26 minutes ago

Deputy Director of the legal committee of the NDC and former Member of Parliament (MP) for Akwatia, Baba Jamal, has sent a strong warning to the National Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Henry Nana Boakye.

According to the former MP, Nana B as affectionately called should desist from speaking against the former President, John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that the NPP National Youth Organizer has for some time now been showing gross disrespect to the leader of the NDC, but he should know that he is a former President of this country.

"You can do your politics without involving him or mentioning his name. We will not sit unconcerned and allow him to insult our flagbearer like that," he warned.

"At least he should show some respect. If he continues to go this way, we will be forced to descend on him," he added.

"Former President Kuffour is a very good friend. He is someone I respect so much, but the fact that we are not in the same party does not mean that I should disrespect him for no reason," Baba Jamal told Akosua Ago Aboagye.

"Let me sound this warning to Henry Nana Boakye that if he attacks the personality of our incoming President, John Mahama we will equally attack him," he reiterated.

Watch video below

Source: peacefmonline