2 hours ago

A member of the communications team of John Mahama’s election petition, Abraham Amaliba, has said Mr. Mahama will not withdraw the petition despite numerous calls by supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He reiterated that they will keep fighting to avert future occurrences so that the “errors” by the Electoral Commission will not repeat itself.

Mr. Mahama filed a new application to reopen his case so he can subpoena EC Chair Jean Mensa to testify after she refused to mount the witness box. That application was dismissed by the Supreme Court.

Speaking to Henry Eliud Yankey on Connect FM‘s Asem Yi Dzika program, Mr. Amaliba said Mr. Mahama, who is the petitioner, wants to know how the Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa, arrived at the figures she used in declaring candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as President.

“We are in Ghana and we all saw how the EC Chair changed the results many times. It is sad the Ghanaian media are tight-lipped, they are afraid of the ruling NPP, they are unable to voice out the truth they are aware about the elections.

“It is very sad the media are not criticizing this government as they did to the NDC.”

3news