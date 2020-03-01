50 minutes ago

The Chief Executive Officer of Bechem United Nana Kwasi Darlington has blamed their three one defeat to Asante Kotoko on their goalkeeper and captain Prince Asempa.

Bechem United were beaten on Friday night in their match day 12 encounter with Asante Kotoko despite taking the lead.

Goalkeeper Prince Asempah punched two crosses into the paths of Asante Kotoko players Martin Antwi and Augstine Okrah for two of the three goals before being beaten by a free kick from Imoro Ibrahim.

"Our goalkeeper made a lot of blunders that’s why Kotoko won yesterday,We Bechem united will blame goalkeeper Prince Asempa for conceding these blunder goals"

"We would have changed our goalkeeper but due to the red card we couldn’t" he told Ashh Fm.

"Everything was going perfectly well for Bechem before Kotoko equalized and they looked like a changed team yesterday.

Their response and their comeback was very wonderful." he added.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko made light work of 10 man Bechem United although they were given a scare early on when Hafiz Konkoni opened the scores for the away team on the 20th minute of the game.

But the porcupine warriors rallied and pulled parity through Martic Antwi in the 34th minute after goalkeeper Prince Asempa had parried an initial cross into his path.

Before the goal there was drama as the center referee pointed to the spot awarding a penalty to the home side for a perceived handball only to rescind the decision after consultations with his assistant referee.

The porcupine warriors added a second on the stroke of half time through Augustine Okrah to take the lead for the first time in the game.

Bechem goalie Prince Asempah palmed out Imoro Ibrahim's in swinger similar to the first goal and Augustine Okrah was at the right place to tap in the save for the lead.

The porcupine warriors added a third through well taken free kick from Imoro Ibrahim in the 55th minute to make the results safe.