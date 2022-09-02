25 minutes ago

Assistant Black Stars coach, George Boateng says that they would like Kudus Mohammed to play more matches wherever he stays.

The Ghanaian midfielder went on strike deciding to boycott training on transfer deadline day in order to force a transfer move to Everton but it didn't materialize.

Kudus Mohammed was unplayable during pre-season for Ajax scoring four goals in four matches but has been on the periphery of the first team this season.

He has played only a paltry 29 minutes in total out of the four matches his side has played this campaign in the league.

"In terms of Kudus, we don’t know the ins and outs of everything but all we do know is there have been an interest from a different club from the UK. I think he is developing very well,” he told JoySports.

“He is a country where football is of high level and I am sure if you speak to Mo [Kudus] he would say that he learnt a lot in his time at Ajax.

“Whether it’s time for him to leave I am not quite sure but all we would like to have is for Mohammed Kudus to play more games," he added.