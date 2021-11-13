45 minutes ago

Ghana will take on group G leaders South Africa in a make or break clash that will determine who tops the group for the play offs.

As it stands the Bafana Bafana needs just a draw to secure their place while Ghana would require a win with at least a two goal margin.

Head coach of South Africa, Hugo Broos says that they would be committing the biggest mistake if they decide to defend against Ghana on Sunday.

The Black Stars of Ghana drew 1-1 with Ethiopia at the Orlando Stadium in South Africa on Thursday with the draw handling the advantage to the South Africans going into the last match.

South Africa on the other hand defeated Zimbabwe 1-0 at the FNB Stadium same day Ghana drew with Ethiopia as they now have a two point advantage over Ghana going into the last game.

Speaking after their 1-0 win over Zimbabwe he said that his side would have to cause Ghana some pain by attacking and not sit back.

“We [would] make the biggest error or biggest mistake if we are going to defend on Sunday, then you will see goals for sure.”Broos indicated.

“We have to, in some periods of the game, we have to make pain to Ghana also. If you are just defending you lose the game.”

“But, we will not do that. We have to also play our game. Okay, it’s in Ghana, it’s different but we will not only defend, not at all. It would be the biggest mistake we could make.”He added.

The game will come off at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday at 19:00 hours GMT.