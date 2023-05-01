27 minutes ago

The departure of a player can significantly impact a football team's performance both on and off the pitch, and KRC Genk, a Belgian professional football club, experienced this firsthand when their star striker, Paul Onuachu, left the team.

Joseph Paintsil, who plays as an attacker for KRC Genk, recently shared his thoughts on how Onuachu's departure affected the team's quest for the championship title.

Onuachu, who is 28 years old, left KRC Genk for Premier League side Southampton during the January transfer window for a fee of 18 million euros.

In an interview with Het Nieuwsblad, Paintsil made it clear that KRC Genk is not going to let Club Brugge become champions again.

He also mentioned that if Onuachu were still on the team, they might have had a ten-point lead, which would have made the playoffs unnecessary.

"Club Brugge still champion? We are not going to let that happen," Joseph Paintsil is clear in Het Nieuwsblad.

"If Onuachu were still here, we might have had a ten-point lead, and the playoffs wouldn't have to be played,"

" Club Brugge is always to be feared in the play-offs , but we believe that we will become champions.

The disappointment would be great if we do not win, but I am convinced that I will not be disappointed,"

Although Club Brugge is a strong team, Paintsil and the rest of the KRC Genk squad believe that they will become champions.

Paintsil acknowledged that the disappointment would be significant if they fail to win the title, but he is confident that he will not be disappointed.