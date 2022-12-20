3 hours ago

Former Ghana great 'golden boy' Abdul Razak says that Ghana would have broken the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy drought spurning over forty years if he was the coach of the Black Stars.

Ghana has failed to win the African Cup of Nations since winning it the last time in 1982.

Since then Ghana has been in three finals in 1992, 2010 and 2015 but losing all three finals twice to Ivory Coast and once to Egypt.

“What do we want to win? Cup of Nations, we would have won it if I were to be the coach of the Black Stars. Even if I will not give me the coaching job, let me be there in spirit with them and I believe wherever we want to go, we can”

“I cannot force them to give me the Black Stars job. I have not been given any job to do not to even serve on the management. I think my presence can push the boys”

The former Ghana International helped the nation clinch its third AFCON title in 1978 before being named African Best Player the same year.

Ghana is without a coach after Otto Addo's contract expired at the end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.