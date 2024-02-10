1 day ago

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) is urging the public to wear face masks as a precautionary measure against dust exposure.

This advice comes in response to the heightened intensity of harmattan, leading to extremely dusty weather conditions nationwide, as confirmed by both the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Meteorological Services.

In a statement the GMA stated that the increased dust and general dry weather conditions have seriously affected human health.

According to the GMA, one of the serious conditions is possibly leading to increased respiratory conditions.

Additionally, the GMA also recommended limiting outdoor activities, particularly for children.

“Anyone who experiences signs and symptoms of respiratory conditions, e.g., cough, painful swallowing, runny nose, chest pain, or difficulty in breathing should report to the nearest health facility immediately,” the GMA advised.