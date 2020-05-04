1 hour ago

Before last night, the only Ignatius most Ghanaians knew was former head of state Ignatius Kutu Acheampong but it appears Ignatius of Date Rush fame has shot the name to prominence.

Ignatius shocked the whole world when he did the unexpected by turning off the lights of the two ladies Maame and Freelove he had to choose from.

Many especially from the ladies side have accused him of disrespect but many guys too have been enthralled by his actions as they see it as a revenge for the girls who say all manner of unprintable words about guys they do not like.

More social media users where excited when the acerbic tongue Freelove who though she had found love was rejected by Ignatius.

But soon after the show social media users started bringing out facts that the said Ignatius is married and wedding invitations have popped out about the Santa Maria resident who has shot to fame all of a sudden.

To those who are not familiar with this program, Date Rush is a reality show which premiers on TV3 every Sunday. It allows ten beautiful ladies to contest for a man who is presented to them. The ladies are given options to chose base on their interest or otherwise in the men.

According to the rules, if the person involve does not meet your criteria as a lady, you are free to put off your light for others to continue with the contest.

The number of ladies must be reduced to two, then the man is allowed to ask a question and chose the lady with the best answer.