Wife of veteran Ghanaian musician, Reggie Rockstone, Zilla Limann has stated that a wedding is not a necessary venture.

In a joint interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut’ Show, the couple threw light on how their marriage ceremony was done.

When asked about the ceremony, Zilla disclosed they never had a white wedding.

She stated that they didn’t even organize a big ceremony for their traditional marriage.

According to her, a white wedding is not necessary and it is a waste of money and other resources.

Madam Zilla Limann stressed that she doesn’t believe in weddings.

Reggie Rockstone nicknamed the Grandpapa of Hiplife and his wife, Zilla, have been married for almost twenty (20) years.

The couple indicated that marriage should be a fun and an interesting journey, though it may have its ups and downs.

Zilla averred relationship is also not about how much is being spent on a woman.

She elaborated that relationship is about the bond they build and what they invest in it.

