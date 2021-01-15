2 hours ago

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly, Patrick Kwesi Brako Kumor, has advised the school authorities of the Weija Presbyterian Basic School to cultivate a maintenance culture in order to keep the infrastructure in good shape at all times.

Mr. Kumor gave the advice at the commissioning of a new Kindergarten (KG) block for the school on Thursday, January 14, 2021.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Weija-Gbawe Constituency, Tina Gifty Naa Ayele Mensah, who spoke to the media earlier said, “the basic school block is the second of its kind built in the municipality to facilitate the education of children within and around Weija.”

She added that “education is dear to my heart, and so I will do all in my power to ensure that the children are taught in a conducive environment.”

The MCE further urged parents to prioritize investing in their children’s education for the betterment of their future and the country at large.

“The only legacy a parent or a person can leave for his or her children is quality education”, Mr. Kumor noted.

Ahead of the reopening of schools next week, Mr. Kumor assured parents that the assembly has put in place the needed measures in place towards the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Chief Priest of the Weija Traditional Council, Nuumo Tetteyfio lll, thanked the MP, the MCE and the Municipal Assembly for the edifice and asked for more developmental projects for the area.

The Municipal Director of Education, Charles Odoom also thanked the Assembly for the gesture and assured the MCE of their commitment to maintaining it.