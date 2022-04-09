3 hours ago

A raging fire has swept through a warehouse at Brigade in the Ga South Municipality, destroying properties running into hundreds of thousands

According to eyewitnesses, the fire started around 9 pm on Friday, sweeping through the warehouse, which also serves as a mechanic shop.

Several vehicles belonging to customers were destroyed by the inferno.

The timely intervention of Fire Officers from the Weija Fire Station prevented the fire from spreading to other residential properties.

According to ADO 2 Eric Duffuor, the cause of the fire is not yet known but investigations have commenced into the incident.

“We are still gathering our information about the cause of the fire. When we got there, both gates were locked, so we have to pitch our ladders on the gate before being able to fight the fire. The fire was spreading but with the crew, we contained the fire… The advice is that, if you have to leave your shop, put everything off before you go out.”

The Managing Director of the facility that caught fire, Daniel Kwesi Boadu said he had lost over GH¢600,000 to the fire.

“So far, we’ve lost over GH¢600,000 worth of items. The place has been insured, so we are seeing what will be done. At least five cars were burnt. As for engines, car seats, suspensions, sunroofs, we’ve lost a lot of them,” he said.

Another shop owner said he suspects the fire was an electrical issue.

“I was home when one of my boys called me that there is an outbreak. We called the fire service and they came. I am told that it started from where our meter was. The light went off, so when the light came back, the voltage increased and sparked fire. We had a lot of things, including cars and vehicle parts. We have lost a lot of machines and our structures,” he lamented.

Source: citifmonline