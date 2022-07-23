4 hours ago

A Board Member of Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko, Yaw Adu says the club will not stand in the way of embattled coach Prosper Nartey Ogum if he tacitly tells the club he wants to move on.

There have been widespread media reports that the former WAFA coach has resigned from his position although no official announcement has been made to that effect.

Reports had it that the coach had verbally communicated that he would not continue in his role as the head coach.

The coach is not impressed with the club's recruitment after flogging players in the squad that won the league title.

Although the Board has denied his resignation, there are palpable issues that need to be resolved at the club as all is not well.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM, the Board Member revealed that they will not stand in Prosper Nartey's way if he decides to resign.

"We will allow the coach to leave if he expresses the desire to leave and to him that decision is irrevocable," he said.

The Board member called for calm from the supporters as they seek to bring peace into the club to prepare for Africa.

"I will appeal to the fans to stay calm as we bring peace between them and see the way forward, especially our African campaign.

Prosper Nartey joined Kotoko at the start of the 2021/2022 season and helped the club secure their 25th Ghana Premier League title.