Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Babiani Gold Stars, Kwesi Aidoo says that they will beat Kumasi Asante Kotoko when they two sides meet on Friday.

He says that his side despite being a newly promoted side will not be overawed by the sizes of Asante Kotoko as they will match them in all aspects.

According to the miners CEO, their record against big sides are very good and it will not change when they face Kotoko at the Dun's Park on Friday.

They miners are unbeaten in two matches as they defeated Berekum Chelsea in their first game in the elite division before drawing 1-1 against Medeama in Tarkwa.

"Everyone who follows Ghana football should check Gold Stars records against the big clubs, we hardly lose," he told Kumasi based Akoma FM.

"Gold Stars can't be overshadowed by Kotoko come Friday at Dun’s Park, we are going to match them and I can assure you that, Gold Stars are going to pick all 3 points.

"Our gate fees for the game will be Ghc50 and Ghc20 for VIP and Popular stands respectively.

"Also, all Covid protocols will be observed, 4000 tickets will be printed so football fans who are interested should be at the stadium on time," he added.