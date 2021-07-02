6 hours ago

The Fisheries Commission has said artisanal fisherfolk who flout the closed season directive risk getting their canoe and catch confiscated.

According to the Commission, every fisherfolk must stay away from operating during the period.

The one-month exercise instituted by the government began on Thursday, July 1, 2021, for artisanal, and inshore fleets and semi-industrial fleets.

The annual policy aimed at rebuilding depleted marine fish stock commenced in the year 2019 but could not be observed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Executive Director of the Fisheries Commission, Michael Arthur- Dadzie in a Citi News interview thus urged fisherfolk to comply with the directive.

According to him, anyone found culpable will be dealt with according to the law.

“If you should go to the sea when there is a ban, the law enjoins us to confiscate your gear and whatever fish that you have harvested. So don’t spend huge sums of money to set up a fishing business and then just flout the law in a day for those items to be confiscated.”

Source: citifmonline