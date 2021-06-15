21 minutes ago

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, has assured the family of late General Constable, Emmanuel Osei who was shot by armed robbers at Jamestown while on escort duty, that the perpetrators of the heinous crime will be brought to book.

The IGP gave the assurance after he led a team of senior officers to commiserate with the family at Millennium City in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

He said the police will get to the bottom of the matter.

“We are investigating; which we have already set in motion. I have instructed the CID to take over the case, and that is the level of seriousness we have attached to the case. So they have started investigations. And as I have indicated, we will definitely get them [perpetrators].”

He also used the opportunity to deny the impression that security services are out of touch with reality when it comes to fighting crime.

General Constable, Emmanuel Osei was killed together with one unidentified woman by suspected armed robbers who shot them during a bullion van robbery on Monday morning at Jamestown, a suburb of Accra.

The unidentified armed men, on not less than three motorbikes, crossed the bullion van and started shooting sporadically.

In the process, two persons were shot dead instantly – the police officer on escort duty, and an unidentified woman who was affected during the shooting.

The bullion driver sustained injuries and has been sent to the Korle Bu hospital for treatment. Two tellers who were in the bullion escaped unhurt.

The weapon of the policeman was also taken away, together with an unspecified amount of money.

Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh, has already instructed the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), to take over investigations into the matter.

The Police Chief said he will stop his officers from providing protection for these so-called bullion vans if the banks fail to adhere to the directive by the end of June this year.

