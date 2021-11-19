1 hour ago

Assistant coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Hamza Obeng has admitted that his side will vary their tactics in their next game against AshantiGold SC in the Ghana Premier League.

He made this known after the club's 1-1 draw in their last game against Aduana Stars in their match day three clash.

The phobians won the league and MTN FA Cup title comfortably last season but have struggled to replicate that same form and hunger this season.

It appears the phobians are suffering a hang over from last season's success as they are yet to win a game after three matches.

Hearts have drawn all three games thus far against Legon Cities, Aduana Stars and WAFA with pressure seemingly mounting on head coach Samuel Boadu from a cross section of Hearts fans.

In the three week old league, Hearts are yet to win a match and have struggled at times in matches and trail fierce rivals Kotoko by six points already.

"Yes, on the system we play, we are taking every game match after match, our next match is an away game and we will deploy a different strategy,” Hamza said.

Hearts will on Sunday face AshantiGold SC at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.