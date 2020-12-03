44 minutes ago

The Chairman of the National Election Security Taskforce and Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh esq. says the Ghana Police Service will ensure violence-free elections on Monday, December 7, 2020.

According to him, no person except the Rapid Response Unit of the Police will be armed at the various polling stations across the nation.

He issued a stern warning to persons who may attempt to bring offensive weapons to the polling stations to advise themselves before the election day.

He assured the general public that armed Police personnel positioned at the polling stations will not hesitate to disarm and arrest offenders.

"Everybody at the polling station will not be armed but the Rapid Response Unit will be armed. If a civilian is found with a gun, we will disarm you and the disarming can take any form. If you're endangering the lives of people who are coming there, then they have to arrest you by whatever means; lawful means. They will have to disarm you and arrest you. We will have to use minimum force to arrest you," he stressed in an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" Thursday morning.