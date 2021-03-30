1 hour ago

It is nearly four decades now since the senior men's national team the Black Stars last lifted the African Cup of Nations title in Libya in 1982.

Since then it has been a stop start approach by the Black Stars with Ghana coming close yet too far on three occasions in 1993,2010 and in 2015 when Ghana finished as runners up.

Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association, Bernhard Lippert has vowed that he is intent on helping the nation win next year's African Cup of Nations title in Cameroon after Ghana qualified as table toppers in group C.

He made this known while speaking to the press after Ghana's 3-1 win over Sao Tome and Principe last Sunday.

"I’m not long enough here to know what happened in the past time, you know I’m now five months here but I promise you I will do everything to prepare this, the staff and all the team around, the team as good as possible and I know if we bring the best players and we have a lot of good players and we bring them together as a team,” he said after the game.

He continued, “I think this is the biggest problem that a lot of players play abroad, you don’t have enough time to prepare them for the qualifiers”

“It’s difficult to answer your question you know because I am really only five months here but we will do everything to bring this home and I know a lot of players also want this,” he added.