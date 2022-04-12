3 hours ago

The National Labour Commission, NLC, says it will engage with the Colleges of Education Non-Teaching Staff Association of Ghana on Wednesday, April 12, 2022, to begin negotiation over their conditions of service.

The members of the association laid down their tools on Monday in protest of what they describe as the failure of their employers to act on their demand for better conditions of Service.

Speaking to Citi News, the Executive Secretary for the National Labour Commission, Ofosu Asamoah, appealed to the members of the association to call off their strike as they meet with the government to bring finality to resolve the issue.

“We have invited them before the Commission together with the other stakeholders tomorrow [Wednesday]. Their problem came before us even in January. Since they went back to settle with their employers, when they couldn’t settle, and they hit the wall, the most important thing for them was to come before the Commission so that we know what has happened and decide on what to do. They didn’t approach us and went ahead to strike. We will appeal to them to see reason and call off the strike while the issues are addressed.”

Meanwhile, the Teacher Trainees Association of Ghana has rejected calls by principals of the Colleges of Education for students to make extra payments in order to reduce the impact of the strike.

According to the association, for students to pay casual labourers to execute the work expected to be done by the non-teaching staff is untenable.

Source: citifmonline