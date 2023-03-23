34 minutes ago

New Black Stars coach Chris Hughton says that his team will give their all for the victory when they face Angola in the first leg of their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The veteran Irishman was appointed the new Ghana coach last month after signing a contract that will expire in December 2024 and will play his first game as Ghana coach on Thursday at 4pm local time.

Speaking on Wednesday at the pre-match presser, the Irishman disclosed that he expects to see a full house at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and that the team will give everything for a win.

"We know as a team, and as the players, we have the responsibility to return this and the supporters must enjoy what they see. I can never guarantee the results but mostly they will see a team that is giving everything to get the result,” said Hughton at the pre-match presser.

Chris Hughton who previously worked with the Black Stars as a Technical Advisor is expected to qualify Ghana for the next Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cote D'Ivoire and also lead the team to glory.

Ghana will host the Palancas Negras on Thursday, March 23 at the Baba Yara Sports stadium before traveling to Luanda on Tuesday, March 27, 2023, for the reverse fixture.