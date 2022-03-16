6 hours ago

The Public Relations Officer(PRO) of the National Chapters Committee(NCC) of Accra Hearts of Oak, Kobby Jones says that they will give Samuel Inkoom every support he will need at the club.

Inkoom was spotted at the club's training grounds on Tuesday with the view to joining the club if he should impress the technical team of Hearts.

The 32 year old right back played for arch rivals Asante Kotoko before departing Ghana for his sojourn in Switzerland with FC Basel.

But after playing for 11 different clubs across 9 countries, the journeyman has returned home to pick up what is left of his career.

He was linked with Asante Kotoko but has now chosen to move to Hearts of Oak something some Hearts fans have raised an eyebrow but the supporters spokesperson says that they not care about his past and will give him all the needed support if the club signs him.

"Our duty is to support the club so we are ready to support any player management brings on board. We have no problem if Coach Boadu needs his inclusion." he told Kumasi based OTEC FM.

"Though he (Inkoom) was a Kotoko player and has Kotoko at heart, we know he is a professional player too so we will give him the support he needs." He added

Hearts of Oak after 20 matches are sitting 6th on the league log with 29 points and will host AshantiGold SC in their next game.