6 hours ago

Veteran sports journalist, Ken Bediako says that we cannot expect to have a good national team when our club sides are weak and in shambles because the Ghana Premier League is weak.

According to Bediako, the national teams can only get better players from the local league if the country can invest in the clubs in the Ghana Premier League.

Speaking on GTV Sports Plus, Bediako said government hasn’t invested much in the league, adding that their focus has been on the Black Stars.

“Football is full of money, and if the Clubs are doing well, we will have a good National Team. We can’t have a weaker league and expect to produce better players for the national teams. We need to come back to the basics,” he said.

The veteran also added that in time past there was a system in place that guaranteed us trophies but that is no more the case and that there is no transparency so investors do not want to put money in our league.

He added, “During our glory days we had a system that gave us all the trophies we’ve won, currently we have no system and also investors will only come when there is transparency in our football.”