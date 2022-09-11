3 hours ago

Civil Society activist in Ghana, Dr Steve Manteaw has criticized comments by the Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgina that Ghana’s economic challenges are not due to bad policies.

According to the IMF boss, Ghana’s prevailing weak economic conditions are rather due to shocks from the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russian-Ukraine war.

“Like everybody on this planet you have been hurt by exogenous shocks. First the pandemic, then Russia-Ukraine. And then we need to realise is not because of bad policies in the country, but because of this combination of shocks,” she added.

But in a Facebook post, Dr Manteaw said: "Let's wait till the NPP leaves office, and we will hear the true IMF verdict on the government's management of the economy. Those who have followed the IMF and the World Bank for sometime now, know what I'm talking about".