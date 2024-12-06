4 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama has issued a stern warning to members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who allegedly engaged in deceitful practices during the 2020 general elections.

The 2024 NDC flagbearer declared that any NPP executive found guilty of misleading voters about election dates will face legal consequences if the National Democratic Congress (NDC) wins the next election.

Mahama accused some NPP operatives of deliberately spreading false information about voting dates in NDC strongholds to suppress turnout during the last election. He described the act as a serious offense that undermines Ghana’s democracy.

“This deliberate misinformation was not just undemocratic but criminal. Any NPP official who participated in this deceit will be brought to justice. We won’t tolerate such actions in our democracy,” Mahama stated emphatically.

He reiterated the NDC’s commitment to ensuring free, fair, and credible elections in 2024, noting that his administration would strengthen electoral laws to prevent voter suppression and misinformation.

“The integrity of our elections is non-negotiable. Under the next NDC government, we will protect the sanctity of the ballot box and hold accountable anyone who tries to subvert the will of the people,” Mahama said.

The former president urged his supporters to remain vigilant and informed about election processes to avoid being misled. He encouraged the electorate to participate fully in the upcoming elections and reject any attempts to disenfranchise them.

Mahama’s warning underscores his focus on electoral reforms and accountability as the NDC gears up for what promises to be a fiercely contested 2024 general election.