Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has been ruled out of the trip to Sudan for the second leg of the 2021 AFCON qualifier due to injury.

The Swansea City midfielder suffered a muscle strain at the team’s training session on Saturday, ruling him out of the squad for the trip.

Ayew scored a brace last Thursday when Ghana hosted Sudan at the Cape Coast Stadium for the first leg tie.

He is expected to return to Swansea to undergo further tests to assess the extent of injury.

Speaking about the absence of his captain, the coach says not having Ayew will be a problem but the team must play without him.

"First of all, he is the leader of the team and so if you don’t have your leader, it’s always a problem.

But having said that, these are professionals, they have been Europe for quite sometime now, they are doing well so they know what to do, and of course, with a bit of guidance from the technical team, I think they will be able to do well."

"He (Andre) is not in and so it won’t be necessary for us to talk about it. Yes, we have lost him, he delivered, he gave us two goals the other day. But now he no more there and so we have to deal with it and strategically we will find a way as to how we will play and get success."