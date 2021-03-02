32 minutes ago

The Kurt Okraku administration promised the football fraternity that when he assumes power as the GFA President, the local league will be like the Biblical Caanan, a land filled with milk and honey but the reverse is the case.

As clubs are wallowing in abject penury without a headline sponsor for the Ghana Premier League nearly two years since assuming office as the GFA boss.

Communications Director for the GFA, Henry Asante Twum says the GFA will require at least a $3million a year sponsorship deal to take proper care of clubs.

According to the spokesperson its not as if the GFA is not putting in any efforts to try and get a headline sponsor but it has been very difficult more especially the current climate we find ourselves in.

He says the GFA's marketing department, himself and all other persons including the GFA boss are frantically looking for sponsors for the Ghana Premier League and they hope their eureka moment will come soon enough.

Henry Asante Twum made this known in an interview with Kumasi based Gye Nyame FM.

"The truth is that we have embarked on aggressive selling including myself.I have on some occasions meet prospective sponsors."

"I have sat in meetings with the president of the GFA speaking to clients and all these engagements sound positive but sometimes things delay due to certain reasons for instance a lot of companies have cut their budget and spending power because cash inflow has not been the best though we will not use Covid-19 as an excuse."

"We are working.It is not easy these days to walk to a client or a sponsor and demand a sponsorship worth $3million a year because we need $3million to be able to take very good care of all the clubs."

"We cannot give a timeline to whatever we are doing,we believe the effort that our marketing team are putting together we yield a fruitful results soon," he said.