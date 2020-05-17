2 hours ago

Former Black Stars player and coach of Star Madrid, Michael Osei says it will be very difficult for Ghana to win the African Cup of Nations next year.

Black Stars coach C.K Akonnor has been tasked with breaking the 38 year hoodoo by lifting the holy grail in 2021 which has eluded Ghana for that long.

Ghana has come very close yet so far when it comes to the Afcon title reaching the finals three times since winning it the last time in Libya 1978.

Black Stars where losing finalist to Ivory Coast in 1992 after a pulsating 11-10 penalty defeat, and it continued in 2010 when Ghana lost one nil to Egypt through a Mohammed Nagy Gedo strike and finally in 2015 the Black Stars succumbed to old foes Ivory Coast via the familiar penalty heartbreak.

But C.K Akonoor has been tasked to rescue the Black Stars from this heart breaking sequence by lifting the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.

In an interview with Happy Fm, former Asante Kotoko trainer Michael Osei says that it will be a herculean task as some nations a way ahead of us.

"It will be very difficult to win the AFCON title next year", he told Happy FM.

"There are some countries who are ahead of us and their players are playing consistently for their clubs.

"For him (CK Akonnor) to win we all have to support him, the playing body, and the technical team to make this possible," he added.