3 hours ago

The Speaker of Parliament, Right Honourable Kingsford Alban Sumana Bagbin, has asked the Government to provide adequate resources for the operations of Parliament and the Judiciary in the 2021 Budget.



He said Parliament and the Judiciary were arms of Government and should be strengthened to function efficiently and hold the Executive in check.

He noted that Members of Parliament (MPs) would not continue to work from their homes to do government business, hence the need to resource the Legislature to function effectively.

Mr Bagbin said this after the presentation of the Business Statement of Parliament for next week, ending March 20, ahead of the Budget Statement.

The Business Statement was presented by the Deputy Chairman of the Business Committee, Mr Affenyo Markin.

The Speaker warned that the House would not entertain noise-making and heckling by members during the debate on the Budget next week.

He asked the MPs to do proper analysis and scrutiny of the Budget in the best interest of the people of Ghana.

Source: GNA