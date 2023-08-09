51 minutes ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has vowed not to relent until the Governor of Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Ernest Addison and his deputies resign.

This follows a call by the party for the governor and his deputies to step down due to the BoG’s staggering loss of GH¢60.8 billion within the 2022 fiscal year.

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Tuesday said they would besiege the BoG office after their 21-day ultimatum given the Governor and his deputies elapses.

“After 21 days, if the Governor of the BoG does not resign, all the 137 Members of Parliament (MPs) of the NDC, together with all progressive forces, our allies, well-meaning Ghanaians, all patriots who are tired of the recklessness of this nation-wrecking Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government will be marching in accordance with the Public Order Act to the precinct of the BoG.”

“And we will be occupying the BoG together with the media to bring to bear sufficient pressure on these wreckers. Until they resign, they will have no peace of mind,” he stated.

Mr Gyamfi said that was because the NDC would not allow the BoG to spend anyhow in these times when the country was in a crisis.

“The BoG is on the verge of collapsing if not recapitalised immediately. And the IMF has appointed a police officer for the governor to ensure that they do not engage in this criminality and recklessness.”

“The BoG decided to build a $250 million head office in this time of crisis. Who does that in the middle of a crisis when you are dealing with bankruptcy?” he queried.

Source: citifmonline