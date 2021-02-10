32 minutes ago

Deputy Commission of Police, Moses Kofi Ali, the North East Regional Deputy Police Regional Commander on Wednesday 10th February 2021 disclosed in an interview that the disinfection exercise carried out by Zoomlion Ghana Limited(ZGL) has boosted the confidence of police officers again to discharge their duties without fear of the Coronavirus.

DCOP Ali told journalists at the Regional Police Command at Nalerigu that, the regional capital for the North East Region was more than assured after the Zoomlion second police facilities disinfection exercise and commended the Inspector General of Police for his leadership and thoughtfulness about the well being of police officers and their families in the barracks across the country.

He said teaming with Waste Management Experts Zoomlion Ghana Limited to embark on this laudable exercise which will help curb the further spread of Covid-19 pandemic was timely and appreciable.

"The disinfection exercise has allayed our fears and it will also boost our morale, as we have all been told about the deadly pandemic Covid-19. We have a safe and secure environment now to discharge our services to the citizenry happily". He noted that even though they had some cases among the prisoners in one of their cells at Walewale he was sure that the disinfection has come to help stop it.

DCOP Moses Kofi Ali revealed that some 10 persons who were prisoners at the Walewale Police station were suspected to have contracted the virus but after testing only 3 of them were confirmed positive and were quarantined which he says 2 of them have currently tested negative and have been sent back to the prison.

He added that the contact tracing team that followed the officers who were in contact with those prisoners have revealed that, they are all negative to the virus.

DCOP Kofi Ali used the opportunity to admonish all and sundry to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols regulation which he says is the surest way to protecting themselves from the virus.

The North East Regional Manager of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Nahimu Adams, during the disinfection exercise noted that the exercise has been beneficial as far as protecting the police personnel was concern.

He added that the police also play an instrumental role in terms of meeting with people which he said makes them more exposed to the coronavirus thus the need for the disinfection exercise at the stations and posts to be undertaken.

Mr Nahimu stressed that Zoomlion Ghana Limited will keep disinfecting the various facilities that house a lot of people including the various cells and prisons within the region whenever that opportunity avails itself.