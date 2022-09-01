1 hour ago

Head coach of the Super Eagles B, Salisu Yusuf says that his side will overcome the Black Galaxies of Ghana to reach the 2023 CHAN tournament in Algeria.

Ghana's Black Galaxies defeated Nigeria 2-0 in the first leg with goals coming from Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Suraj Seidu.

Nigeria will have to score three unanswered goals on Saturday when they host their perennial rivals at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

“We have learnt from our mistakes and want to assure Nigerians that convincing victory is achievable in Abuja this Saturday if my players go according to the new match plans we have in stock for our opponents.

“The Ghanaians are a good side but we need to prove that we are better. With our numerous fans in the stands, we can overcome the 2-0 goal deficit from the first leg in Cape Coast,” observed Salisu Yusuf in an interview on NFF TV yesterday.

He stressed further that his wards are now aware of Ghana’s strength and capability ahead of the CHAN second leg qualifier.

“We have an idea where their strength is as a team and we will seek how we can restrict their them and explore their weaknesses.

“Football is a game of 90 minutes and we must look to overturn the two goals we conceded in Cape Coast.”