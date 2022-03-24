2 hours ago

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has indicated that ongoing projects will be given more attention as against new ones.

This was announced during a press conference where government announced measures taken to stabilise the struggling economy.

The Finance Minsiter announced some 12 cost-cutting measures as well as some measures to raise revenue.

The Minister said the country’s limited resources must be put to prudent use.

“Prioritise ongoing public projects over new projects. This is to enhance the efficient use of limited public funds over the period by finishing ongoing or stalled but approved projects.”

Outlining other measures taken at the cabinet meeting over the weekend to salvage the economy, he mentioned that some privileges given government appointees will be reduced, and also that their salaries beginning April 1, 2022, will be cut by 30%.

“These times call for very efficient use of energy resources. In line with this, there will be a 50% cut in fuel coupon allocations for all political appointees and Heads of government institutions, including SOEs, effective 1st April

2022.”

“Finally, Cabinet approved that Ministers and the Heads of SOEs to contribute 30 percent of their salaries from April to December 2022 to the Consolidated Fund; We would like to thank the Council of State in their leadership in complimenting the Government on this policy.”

Source: citifmonline